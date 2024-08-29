Fashion Enthusiasts, Get Ready! Uyo Fashion Week 2024 is Back, Bigger and Better

Uyo, Nigeria is set to play host to the Nigerian Fashion and lifestyle community, as one of the biggest fashion converges in southern Nigeria – the Uyo Fashion Week returns for a third season this September.

Having held two previous seasons in 2022 and 2023, their 3rd outing promises to be bigger and better!

Uyo Fashion Week 2024 will be a dynamic showcase of the best of fashion, lifestyle, innovation, talent and cultural heritage, perfectly aligning with our tagline – “Creativity, Commercialization, and Scale”. This year’s event is particularly significant, as it has the endorsement and support of the Akwa Ibom State Government, and has been scheduled to be held in the Season of the State’s 37th Anniversary celebrations.

The UFW24 will showcase all the paraphernalia of a pristine fashion festival, comprising masterclasses and workshops, designed to contribute to the knowledge economy of our host state and region, a mini-retail mart for fashion items and accessories as well as our premium runway shows, which will include two shows named “Ayaya” and “Asiaan”, and one runway show committed to discovering up and coming designers – “ARISE Runway show” named after the Akwa Ibom State’s development plan – The Arise Agenda.

A detailed breakdown of the timeline of activities at the UFW24 is as follows:

Friday, 20th September, 2024

9 am – 1 pm: Masterclasses/Workshops

4 pm: Opening Ceremony, Keynote Address

5 pm – 6.30 pm: Arise Runway Show

Saturday, 21st September, 2024

9 am – 1 pm: Masterclasses/Workshop

4 pm: Ayaya Runway Show

6 pm: Asiaan Runway show

The UFW24 is expected to attract the fashion and lifestyle community from across the country and will be hosted at Ibom Hall, Uyo to accommodate the anticipated surge in attendance.

Masterclasses and workshops will however be hosted at the Nelson Mandela Hall of Wattbridge Hotel, Uyo, just across the road from Ibom Hall.

The UFW24 will play host to top-notch celebrities and icons of the entertainment industry, such as Nollywood actors – Nancy Isime, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Ini Edo, Eve Esin, Ebenezer Eno, as well as Emmanuel Umoh of the Big Brother Naija fame.

Speakers at the masterclasses and workshops will include Udeme Ufot of SO&U, Farouk Khailan, Dare Lawal, Fal Funmi Ladipo, Joy Aggrey, Annie Essienette, Clemas Efanga, Enoabasi Emah, and Joseph Edgar.

All UFW24 events are free to attend, and open to fashion aficionados, the creative community, budding designers and models, as well as members of the general public.

Sponsored Content