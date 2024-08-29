Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions Style

Fashion Enthusiasts, Get Ready! Uyo Fashion Week 2024 is Back, Bigger and Better

Cuisine Events Promotions

Savour The Experience: Restaurant Week 2024 is Almost Here!

Events News Promotions

One Week to Go! Register Now for the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria 2024 Annual Women Conference

Events Promotions

Jameson Raises the Bar on Sustainability with an Eco-friendlier packaging

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for FUZE 3.0: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Announces N50 Million Grand Prize

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Capitalfield Investment Group Celebrates 21 Years of Service Excellence and Commitment to Community

Events News Promotions

Celebrate with Purpose: Get Your Tickets for the Cancer Care Charity Gala

Events Promotions

Lagos Government Applauds Entafield Foundation's 'Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project'

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

 

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE


Pregame Friday with Coco
Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: 4, A.J. Marinho Drive, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Uncle Bubu’s Pre Drinks Friday

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 0908 273 3214


AMAPIANO LEFT AND RIGHT – SOUNDS FROM OUR BACKYARD

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: MANTRA, VI
RSVP: HERE

2.2 In School; First Class In Jokes (Comedy Special With Israel Aminu)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Hallow Chamber, Student Arcade, Lasu.

RSVP: HERE

Ready to Glaze 

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: 25b Oladimeji Alo Street Lekki Phase 1
RSVP: HERE

Lagos Vibes Party: Summer Edition

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Hook, Victoria Island
RSVP: HERE


Pop Up and Read

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: The Daily, Surulere
RSVP: HERE

 

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative
css.php