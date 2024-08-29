Savour The Experience: Restaurant Week 2024 is Almost Here!

Lagos and Abuja, are you ready??? One of the most delicious events of the year is back, and it’s time to treat yourself to a delectable experience because Restaurant Week 2024 is almost here.

Restaurant Week is your golden ticket to explore some of the best eats in town without breaking the bank. Kicking off from September 4th to 24th, you have three weeks of mouthwatering menus, unbeatable prices, and unforgettable dining experiences lined up just for you!

For these three exciting weeks, participating restaurants are rolling out special three-course menus at prices that will make your wallet smile. It’s your chance to discover new spots, fall in love with different flavors, and take time to treat yourself while enjoying the creativity of top chefs ready to delight every palate.

This year’s edition is proudly sponsored by Maltina, Heineken, and Providus Bank, and powered by Awari—the discovery platform by Lost In A City (LIAC). Awari spotlights lifestyle SMEs, like your favorite restaurants, helping them connect with food lovers like you. With this sponsor line-up, you can expect nothing less than a beautiful experience.

Whether you’re a fan of haute cuisine or simply love a good meal in a cozy setting, there’s something for everyone. Starting in 2015 with just a few restaurants, Restaurant Week has grown into a full-blown culinary celebration with over 70 restaurants on board across four price categories.

This year, we have Fine Dining for those who want to go all out with gourmet dishes in swanky settings that will make you feel like royalty; Upscale Casual Dining, where you can enjoy the best of both worlds—chic vibes with comfort food that hits the spot; Casual Dining, perfect for a laid-back meal with friends, where the food is hearty, and the atmosphere is warm; and Savvy Dining, which features budget-friendly gems where flavor and creativity are the stars of the show.

What makes Restaurant Week truly special is the experience! From the moment you walk in to the last bite of dessert, everything is a potential long-lasting memory. It’s time to #SavourTheExperience. The participating restaurants will be featured on Awari, where you’ll find guides on how to make the most of your Restaurant Week adventure.

So, save the date, gather your friends and family, and get ready to embark on a culinary tour!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lost In A City