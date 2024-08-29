One Week to Go! Register Now for the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria 2024 Annual Women Conference

The Women Directors’ Development Committee (WDDC) of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria is excited to announce the 2024 edition of the Women Directors’ Conference.

Theme: Leading in a Disruptive Age: Opportunities in Emerging Technologies, DEI & ESG

Date: September 5, 2024

Venue: Ecobank Pan Africa Centre, Ecobank Headquarters, 270 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 9:00 AM

Who Can Attend:

Female Directors and Senior Executives from various industries and the public sector

Small and Medium Women Business Owners

IT professionals and enthusiasts

Women enthusiasts

Highlights of the Conference:

Keynote speakers and panel discussions featuring industry thought leaders

Networking opportunities with like-minded professionals

Success stories from women who have excelled in their fields

Discover:

The latest trends and opportunities in emerging technologies

Strategies for driving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within organizations

The significance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices in business

Registration Fee:

Members: N30,000

Non-Members: N40,000

Young Directors Forum: N25,000

Virtual Attendance: N15,000

Discounts:

10% Discount for groups of [number missing]

5% Discount for groups of 5

To make payment according to your category, please click on the link below:

Register Here

For Sponsorship and Advertisements: Click Here

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance leadership skills and influence the future of business in Nigeria!

For more information, please contact:

Ovos Onogoro – [email protected], 07064613903

Tolulope Ajayi – [email protected], 08168900929

