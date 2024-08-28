Haier Thermocool: Making Life Easier, One Less Worry at a Time

We all know how the current rise in electricity bills has caused a financial strain and forced the adoption of strict energy-saving measures in Nigeria. Limiting the use of comfort-giving appliances can be frustrating and cause certain inconveniences.

What if you didn’t have to worry about that anymore? Haier Thermocool inverter products not only provide exceptional convenience but also boast energy-saving features that help you reduce costs and enjoy a stress-free life!

Why choose Haier Thermocool?

With Haier Thermocool inverter products, there is so much to enjoy. These products are of excellent quality, designed to use energy more efficiently and are environmentally friendly!

Haier Thermocool offers a range of benefits over the following products:

Refrigerators and Freezers

Not only do these products keep your food fresh for longer, but they also feature antibacterial technology and deliver an impressive 70% energy savings. These are must-haves for every Nigerian who wants to enjoy fresh, clean food while reducing costs.

Air conditioner

Coming home to a working AC is pure bliss. GenPal AC offers an exceptional 70% energy savings and cools 47% faster than other ACs. With this, you get to stay cool and comfortable without worrying about high utility bills.

Washing Machine

Say hello to the convenience of doing laundry anytime with Haier Thermocool’s inverter washing machine. It delivers powerful cleaning while using less water and energy, and promises to save up to 70% on energy costs.

Even better, Haier Thermocool is running a promotion on their top-quality products that you can’t afford to miss. Check out these offerings:

With every purchase of a gas cooker or a deep chest freezer, you’ll receive a 2-litre bottle of oil. With every purchase of a washing machine or refrigerator, you will receive a sandwich maker With every purchase of a generator, you will receive a bottle of engine oil Every purchase of a cooling AC comes with a free installation.

Enjoy maximum convenience and cost savings with these incredible appliances from Haier Thermocool. Visit their website or any store near you to take advantage of this promo from now till August 31st.

Haier Thermocool Dey For You!

Sponsored Content