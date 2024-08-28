Connect with us

When Love Strikes: Osas Ighodaro, Zubby Michael Star in Nigeria's First Football Film, Out September 13 | Watch Trailer

Exploring the Gripping and Relatable World of "Tòkunbọ̀" with Ramsey Nouah & Gideon Okeke

Get an Inside Look at "Broken Portrait" Featuring Teni Aladese, Taye Arimoro & Ngozi Nwosu

Olivier Rousteing's African Heritage Shaped the Balmain x Lion King Collection, Find Out How

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

"I Created 'Supacell' to Inspire & Raise Awareness on Sickle Cell" - Rapman on 'Supacell'

Tradeflow Africa Invests in Uche Chukwu's 'Wrong Number', Spotlighting the African Creative Industry's Potential

Ayoola Ayolola Joins Cast of Haitian Political Thriller "Killing of a Nation"

When Love Strikes: Osas Ighodaro, Zubby Michael Star in Nigeria’s First Football Film, Out September 13 | Watch Trailer

Social media is abuzz with anticipation following the release of the captivating trailer for Inkblot Production’s highly anticipated film “When Love Strikes.”

The movie, set to debut in cinemas on September 13th, is already being hailed by film critics as an inspiring and hard-hitting story, marking Nigeria’s first foray into the world of football-themed cinema.

‘When Love Strikes’ was produced in association with Get Reel Production owned Breath of Life actor  Eku Edewor and features a star-studded cast led by AMVCA-winning actor Osas Ighodaro and rising talent Natse Jemide, best known for his role in the Netflix hit series Far From Home.

It also features stand-out performances from an ensemble cast, including Bimbo Akintola, Zubby Michael, Sunshine Rosman, Jimmie Akinsola, Vine Olugu, Chuks Joseph, Demola Adedoyin, Taye Arimoro, and Suo Chapele.

The electrifying trailer, which unveils breathtaking snippets from the movie ahead of its much-awaited cinematic release, follows a teaser that sent Nigerian moviedom into fever-pitch anticipation. 

The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Adeoluwa Owu (Captain Degzy), the co-director of the record-breaking A Tribe Called Judah, and boasts a heavy-weight production crew alongside Inkblot co-founders Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola, who also serve as Executive Producers.

When Love Strikes was co-written by Chinaza Onuzo and Joy Bewaji, the acclaimed screenwriter of A Weekend To Forget, from a story by Damola Ademola, Eku Edewor, and Bewaji herself. The film was shot in Lagos and Ikenne in Ogun State with support and sponsorship from Remo Stars FC, Bet9ja, and Pepsi

Inkblot co-founder Damola Ademola has hinted that people should prepare for an unforgettable experience when it debuts in cinemas across Nigeria on September 13.

“‘When Love Strikes’ is a film that explores the universal appeal of football and the true meaning of ‘the beautiful game’ through the eyes of a gifted young player. This story is very close to my heart, and it was important that we celebrated football and what it means to the Nigerian audience while telling a story full of heart.

We are so pleased with the work done by Degzy and the entire cast and crew, and we are confident that this film will resonate deeply with audiences of all ages, everywhere.” Ademola added.

Related Topics:
