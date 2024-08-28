Connect with us

Inspired News

Your Chance to Lead: World Bank's Young Professionals Programme Opens for 2024

Inspired Nollywood

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Nominates Ego Boyo as a British Vogue 'Force for Change’ for 2024

Inspired

Rolling Stone's Creators Special 2024 Spotlights Korty EO, Layi Wasabi & Taaooma

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Relationships Style

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Beauty Culture Inspired Music News Style

Tems: A Force of Nature on the New ESSENCE Fashion Issue

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Economy Conference

Inspired Sweet Spot

Ethiopian-American Teen Heman Bekele Named TIME’s Kid of the Year for Skin Cancer Innovation

Inspired News

Malala Fund Appoints Nabila Aguele As Its Chief Executive in Nigeria

Inspired Living

Reze Bonna & Rachael Darné Explore the Blurry Lines Between Humanity & AI in the Conceptual Series "(A)m (I)?"

BN TV Inspired Relationships Style TRAVEL Weddings

Elado Treats Tele to an Unforgettable Itailian Adventure on This BNS Exclusive, Travel with Them

Inspired

Your Chance to Lead: World Bank’s Young Professionals Programme Opens for 2024

Avatar photo

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

The World Bank Group has officially opened applications for its Young Professionals Programme (YPP) for 2024, inviting top global talent to join its ranks from September 1 to 30.

This programme seeks individuals with outstanding technical skills and diverse backgrounds to work across the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), contributing to the mission of eradicating poverty and creating a sustainable, livable planet.

The YPP offers a unique opportunity for professionals to engage in meaningful work, tackling some of the world’s most pressing global challenges. With nearly a thousand alumni currently serving in senior management and technical leadership positions across the World Bank Group, the program has a long-standing reputation for developing influential leaders in international development.

Participants in the YPP will be selected for roles such as Associate Investment Officers (IFC), Underwriters/Economists/Technical Specialists (MIGA), and Technical Specialists/Economists (IBRD). These roles demand a strong technical background, the ability to work across multiple sectors, and leadership potential. The application process requires candidates to choose a work programme that aligns with their expertise and experience, and to demonstrate their suitability through detailed responses and supporting materials.

To apply, click here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success
css.php