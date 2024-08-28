Your Chance to Lead: World Bank’s Young Professionals Programme Opens for 2024

The World Bank Group has officially opened applications for its Young Professionals Programme (YPP) for 2024, inviting top global talent to join its ranks from September 1 to 30.

This programme seeks individuals with outstanding technical skills and diverse backgrounds to work across the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), contributing to the mission of eradicating poverty and creating a sustainable, livable planet.

The YPP offers a unique opportunity for professionals to engage in meaningful work, tackling some of the world’s most pressing global challenges. With nearly a thousand alumni currently serving in senior management and technical leadership positions across the World Bank Group, the program has a long-standing reputation for developing influential leaders in international development.

Participants in the YPP will be selected for roles such as Associate Investment Officers (IFC), Underwriters/Economists/Technical Specialists (MIGA), and Technical Specialists/Economists (IBRD). These roles demand a strong technical background, the ability to work across multiple sectors, and leadership potential. The application process requires candidates to choose a work programme that aligns with their expertise and experience, and to demonstrate their suitability through detailed responses and supporting materials.

To apply, click here.