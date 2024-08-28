Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Nominates Ego Boyo as a British Vogue ‘Force for Change’ for 2024

In 2019, the September issue of British Vogue, curated by Meghan Markle in collaboration with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, spotlighted women who were shifting the dial and making a positive impact globally. Among these influential women was Nigeria’s renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Five years later, Vogue Magazine invited the 2019 cover stars to nominate their champions for 2024 and beyond. Partnering with brands like BMW, Nike, YouTube, and eBay, Vogue aimed to “shine a light on people who are changing the world and who devote their lives to others,” as Edward Enninful expressed. For this special feature, Chimamanda nominated Nigeria’s iconic actor, Ego Boyo.

Chimamanda described Ego Boyo as “an iconic figure since my teenage years, when she starred in the seminal 1990s Nigerian TV drama Checkmate. Her character challenged accepted norms of what women could be.” Beyond her work on-screen, Boyo is “actively involved in charity work focused on women – combating sexual violence against women and girls in Nigeria, highlighting women’s education and healthcare,” Chimamanda elaborated. “Today, she continues to be a role model for young Nigerian women – with her quiet glamour, her depth, and her dedication to producing quality work. An absolute class act.”

Reacting to the nomination, Ego Boyo expressed her gratitude:

I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognized as one of British Vogue’s ‘Forces for Change,’ nominated by the remarkable Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. As we continue to navigate and influence the ever-changing landscape of our world, I am reminded of the power of storytelling, advocacy, and quiet perseverance. My journey has been long, but each step has been meaningful and purposeful. This recognition fuels my commitment to contribute positively to the narratives we create, especially for future generations. My deepest thanks to Vogue and dearest Chimamanda for this acknowledgment.

Read the full article here.