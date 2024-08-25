Rolling Stone’s Creators Special 2024 Spotlights Korty EO, Layi Wasabi & Taaooma

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

52 mins ago

 on

In Rolling Stone’s Creators Special 2024, three Nigerian digital content creators Korty EO (Eniola Olanrewaju), Layi Wasabi (Isaac Olayiwola) and Taaooma (Maryam Apaokagi), are in the spotlight. Known for their relatable videos and culturally resonant humour, these creators are  celebrated for “keeping their Nigerian communities and culture front of mind — and finding success.”

Korty EO, a YouTuber, who has over 300,000 subscribers has interviewed music artists like Asa, Tems, Rema, and Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, in her docuseries, “Flow With Korty.” She tells Rolling Stone that her “latest hobby is making money.” Korty is also host to another show, “Love or Lies,” where she sets singles up on blind dates.

Korty believes her work transcends borders while rooted in her Nigerian heritage.  “I can do that across the globe and it’ll connect with every single person,” Korty says. “But my roots still remain Nigerian.” Part of her motivation to widen her reach is to build more pathways for Nigerian creatives to tell stories of their communities. “We’re very industrious and ambitious people,” she says. “That’s the importance of collaborations with other people on other continents — it just brings more eyes to the beauty happening [here].”

Similarly, Layi Wasabi and Taaooma have made significant impacts beyond Nigeria’s borders. He recently collaborated with British-Congolese creator Benzo The1st and British-Nigerian actor Tolu Ogunmefun in London. Taaooma, known for her humorous portrayals of Nigerian family dynamics and gender roles, shares her aspiration for a Western audience while staying true to her roots. She reflects on her approach, saying, “There’s something that they say — if you want to win the whole world, at least win your community first,” she recalls. “When you stretch your hands out to other places, your community’s going to support you. So, that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

Read the full article here.

 

