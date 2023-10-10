Victor Osimhen Opens up About His Humble Beginnings, Lagos, & Football on “Flow, With Korty” | Watch

On this episode of her popular YouTube show, “Flow, With Korty”, Nigerian digital creator Korty interviews Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen shares his coming-up story, how he had to sell newspapers to make ends meet, his early struggles in life, the importance of humility, what Lagos means to him, and why he hates losing.

He also talked about winning the U-17 World Cup in Chile, winning the golden boot at the tournament, how he strives to improve against all odds, why he doesn’t care about fame, his love for Olamide and Seyi Vibez, and lots more.

Watch: