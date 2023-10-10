Connect with us

Victor Osimhen Opens up About His Humble Beginnings, Lagos, & Football on "Flow, With Korty" | Watch

Pere Chats About His Perceived Competitiveness, Relationship with Mercy & Time in the #BBNaija House on "The Dip"

“I Actually Want to Let the World Know That I Have a Different Side” - Cross on ‘The Dip’

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Oxlade Chronicles His Journey from Mushin to Global Charts on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Real Warri Pikin Dives into Her Post-Surgery Lifestyle in Episode 3 of Her Weight Loss Vlog | Watch

Watch Dimma Umeh’s Latest Vlog on BN TV

Biodun Stephen Drops New Episode of “Sugar Chops”

Dobby's Signature Shares a Mouthwatering Guide to Preparing Tapioca (Kpokpo Garri)

On this episode of her popular YouTube show, “Flow, With Korty”, Nigerian digital creator Korty interviews Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen shares his coming-up story, how he had to sell newspapers to make ends meet, his early struggles in life, the importance of humility, what Lagos means to him, and why he hates losing.

He also talked about winning the U-17 World Cup in Chile, winning the golden boot at the tournament, how he strives to improve against all odds, why he doesn’t care about fame, his love for Olamide and Seyi Vibez, and lots more.

Watch:

