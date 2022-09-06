Rema Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this Rolling Stone Magazine Feature

Taking the world by storm and landing a Rolling Stone Magazine feature is Afro-pop sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema. Looking his best yet in the magazine shoot styled by Joseph Kocharian and photographed by Shenell Kennedy, the style star talks to the publication about his background and upbringing, his plans for the rest of his European tour, and his ambition to extend his brand and career globally.

In the first look unveiled by the publication, the Calm down crooner is rocking an electric blue hooded Balmain jacket, a top by Tommy Hilfiger, Balenciaga denim pants, and a pair of sleek white sneakers by Converse.

For his second look, he opts for green dungarees by Gucci x The North Face and a red tank top. He complemented the fit with a matching green bandana by ASOS and a bracelet by Pawnshop.

His third look is a crisp double denim style featuring a Balenciaga jacket and pants, a mesh tank top by Rufskin and a bandana by ASOS. Rema completed the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses by Oakley and Converse sneakers.

Read excerpts of the interview below:

On childhood and growing up in Benin City

It’s a place in Nigeria where the traditional rule holds more ground than the government. There is a vast diversity of religions. There are small communities with their own twist on the Benin language. Everyone knows each other, but everyone doesn’t know each other. It’s the culture which brings people together.

Things were tough in Benin, I had to find bread for my family. I ran away from home because we were facing many issues and I had to make ends meet.

On ‘Afro-rave’

It’s a blessing. And never will I ever carry that competitive mindset. All we’re here to do is take our culture and spread it to the world and attract people back to their roots. I’m grateful and I’m really proud of what the legends have done before me, and I’m graced by the fact that I’m also creating a fine ground for the next generation after me.

On Love

Love has played a lot of roles in my life, love has been my drive, and love has stood as something that grants me healing. Love has given me reasons to live. And it’s not just about a girl, it’s just in general, in life, team-wise, family, everything.

Read the full issue here.

Credits

Words: @jasebyjason

Photography: @shenellkennedy

Styling: @josephkocharian

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion, and lifestyle.