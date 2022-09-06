Connect with us

Style

Rema Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this Rolling Stone Magazine Feature

Style

Toke Makinwa Looked Stunning in a Sparkly Corset Dress at Sunday's #BBNaija Eviction Show

Style

A Week In Style: 7 Crisp Looks to Copy from Audrey Lunda - You're Welcome!

Style

Veronica Ebie Looks Her Best Yet On TheWill Downtown’s Latest Cover!

Style

MAJOR: John Boyega is one of the Cover Stars For The New Biannual Soho House Magazine!

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for Tonight’s #BBNaija Level Up Eviction Show

Style

9 Uber-Chic Maternity Style Inspiration, Courtesy Omila Gqoboka

Style

How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Mihlali Ndamase!

Style

10 Ghanaian Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

Style

#BNStyle Spotlight: Eddie Kadi is the Perfect Wedding Guest in this David Wej Suit

Style

Rema Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this Rolling Stone Magazine Feature

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Taking the world by storm and landing a Rolling Stone Magazine feature is Afro-pop sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema. Looking his best yet in the magazine shoot styled by Joseph Kocharian and photographed by Shenell Kennedy, the style star talks to the publication about his background and upbringing, his plans for the rest of his European tour, and his ambition to extend his brand and career globally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by REMA (@heisrema)

In the first look unveiled by the publication, the Calm down crooner is rocking an electric blue hooded Balmain jacket, a top by Tommy HilfigerBalenciaga denim pants, and a pair of sleek white sneakers by Converse

For his second look, he opts for green dungarees by Gucci x The North Face and a red tank top. He complemented the fit with a matching green bandana by ASOS and a bracelet by Pawnshop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rolling Stone UK (@rollingstoneuk)

His third look is a crisp double denim style featuring a Balenciaga jacket and pants, a mesh tank top by Rufskin and a bandana by ASOS. Rema completed the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses by Oakley and Converse sneakers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rolling Stone UK (@rollingstoneuk)

Read excerpts of the interview below:

On childhood and growing up in Benin City

It’s a place in Nigeria where the traditional rule holds more ground than the government. There is a vast diversity of religions. There are small communities with their own twist on the Benin language. Everyone knows each other, but everyone doesn’t know each other. It’s the culture which brings people together.

Things were tough in Benin, I had to find bread for my family. I ran away from home because we were facing many issues and I had to make ends meet.

On ‘Afro-rave’

It’s a blessing. And never will I ever carry that competitive mindset. All we’re here to do is take our culture and spread it to the world and attract people back to their roots. I’m grateful and I’m really proud of what the legends have done before me, and I’m graced by the fact that I’m also creating a fine ground for the next generation after me.

On Love

Love has played a lot of roles in my life, love has been my drive, and love has stood as something that grants me healing. Love has given me reasons to live. And it’s not just about a girl, it’s just in general, in life, team-wise, family, everything.

Read the full issue here.

 

 

Credits

Words: @jasebyjason
Photography: @shenellkennedy
Styling: @josephkocharian

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion, and lifestyle.

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation
css.php