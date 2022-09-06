Toke Makinwa Looked Stunning in a Sparkly Corset Dress at Sunday’s #BBNaija Eviction Show

Media It-Girl Toke Makinwa left us speechless when she joined Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on stage over the weekend for the Big Brother Naija Live Eviction Show.

The style star looked breathtaking in a custom VEEKEE JAMES sheer dress covered in sequins, beads, and crystals, including a sheer bone-corseted bodice with a shimmering bustier and sheer long sleeves covered in sparkling crystals.

With input from her go-to stylist, Dahmola, Toke accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings. She finished the look with silver ankle-strap sandals and wore nude acrylic nails to match the sheer dress.

Complementing the glitzy look, she opted for glowing makeup featuring sparkly eyes, highlighted cheekbones and glossy nude lips, which she paired with a braided ponytail.

Credits

Styling: @dahmola

Makeup: @bellze_signature

Hair: @hairbybukks_

Photography: @tobi.olajolo