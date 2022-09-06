Connect with us

Toke Makinwa Looked Stunning in a Sparkly Corset Dress at Sunday's #BBNaija Eviction Show

Rema Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this Rolling Stone Magazine Feature

A Week In Style: 7 Crisp Looks to Copy from Audrey Lunda - You're Welcome!

Veronica Ebie Looks Her Best Yet On TheWill Downtown’s Latest Cover!

MAJOR: John Boyega is one of the Cover Stars For The New Biannual Soho House Magazine!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for Tonight’s #BBNaija Level Up Eviction Show

9 Uber-Chic Maternity Style Inspiration, Courtesy Omila Gqoboka

How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Mihlali Ndamase!

10 Ghanaian Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

#BNStyle Spotlight: Eddie Kadi is the Perfect Wedding Guest in this David Wej Suit

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Media It-Girl Toke Makinwa left us speechless when she joined Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on stage over the weekend for the Big Brother Naija Live Eviction Show.

 

The style star looked breathtaking in a custom VEEKEE JAMES sheer dress covered in sequins, beads, and crystals, including a sheer bone-corseted bodice with a shimmering bustier and sheer long sleeves covered in sparkling crystals.

 

With input from her go-to stylist, Dahmola, Toke accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings. She finished the look with silver ankle-strap sandals and wore nude acrylic nails to match the sheer dress.

Complementing the glitzy look, she opted for glowing makeup featuring sparkly eyes, highlighted cheekbones and glossy nude lips, which she paired with a braided ponytail.

 

Credits

Styling: @dahmola

Makeup: @bellze_signature

Hair: @hairbybukks_

Photography: @tobi.olajolo 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

