Style
A Week In Style: 7 Crisp Looks to Copy from Audrey Lunda – You’re Welcome!
Audrey Lunda is a stylish model and content creator that has snagged our attention on several occasions with his brilliant take on menswear fashion.
From striking streetwear appearances to perfectly tailored suits, there is never a look beneath admiration on his Instagram page.
Here are seven stunning looks from Audrey Luna to inspire your style this week.
Monday
Start the week with a perfectly tailored grey suit and seize all the attention in every room you enter.
Tuesday
Opt for a dark blue suit to win all the accolades!
Wednesday
You can’t go wrong with a classic patterned shirt paired with dark pants and shining loafers.
Thursday
We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.
Friday
An all-black fit paired with a brown jacket is a straight-up fashion hit!
Saturday
This chic neutral two-piece is perfect for a Saturday hangout with friends.
Sunday
Sunday activities call for high fashion.
