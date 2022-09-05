Connect with us

A Week In Style: 7 Crisp Looks to Copy from Audrey Lunda - You're Welcome!

Veronica Ebie Looks Her Best Yet On TheWill Downtown’s Latest Cover!

MAJOR: John Boyega is one of the Cover Stars For The New Biannual Soho House Magazine!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for Tonight’s #BBNaija Level Up Eviction Show

9 Uber-Chic Maternity Style Inspiration, Courtesy Omila Gqoboka

How to Slay Your Next Date Night Look, Thanks Mihlali Ndamase!

10 Ghanaian Fashion Influencers You Should Absolutely Be Following

#BNStyle Spotlight: Eddie Kadi is the Perfect Wedding Guest in this David Wej Suit

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Ravishing Red Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 206

BN Style Spotlight: Regé-Jean Page Dons Armani Tuxedo for Venice Film Festival 2022

A Week In Style: 7 Crisp Looks to Copy from Audrey Lunda – You’re Welcome!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Audrey Lunda is a stylish model and content creator that has snagged our attention on several occasions with his brilliant take on menswear fashion.

From striking streetwear appearances to perfectly tailored suits, there is never a look beneath admiration on his Instagram page.

Here are seven stunning looks from Audrey Luna to inspire your style this week.

Monday

Start the week with a perfectly tailored grey suit and seize all the attention in every room you enter.

Tuesday

Opt for a dark blue suit to win all the accolades!

Wednesday

You can’t go wrong with a classic patterned shirt paired with dark pants and shining loafers.

Thursday

We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday

An all-black fit paired with a brown jacket is a straight-up fashion hit!

Saturday

This chic neutral two-piece is perfect for a Saturday hangout with friends.

Sunday 

Sunday activities call for high fashion.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

