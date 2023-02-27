A Week’s Worth Of Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas from Nancie Mwai

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the elegant Kenyan Fashionpreneur and Influencer – Nancie Mwai. This style star definitely knows how to put impeccably stylish looks together as she has. been. spotted looking good in all sorts of outfits ranging from casuals to corporate.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

So it’s a busy Monday and you have to rush out on errands? Throw on some leggings with a T-shirt and a long coat. Rock your flat-sole sneakers. for comfort, grab your shoulder bag, leather gloves, and sunnies all in black for an elevated outlook.

Tuesday

Keep it simple in an orange midi bodycon dress paired with woven black sandals and hand bag

Wednesday

Look chic in black laced stiletto boots and black velvet coat paired with blue ripped jeans, sunnies and all black accesories

Thursday

Rock an halter neck bodycon top on denim trousers with slit. Accessorize with a playful infusion of colours

Friday

Bold Maxis are perfect for welcoming the weekend. Pair with some neutral coloured accessories

Saturday

Show out in a 3-piece kimono, palazzo and bralet styled with neutral flats and googles

Sunday

A form fitting metallic gold dress with an asymetrical neckline is perfect for a Sunday date. Paired with a soft glam and hairs pulled back from the face, you will be turning heads.

