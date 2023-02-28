Style
BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae Pops in Lavender at the 54th NAACP Image Awards
We love it when Issa Rae steps out for an event because what she wears automatically becomes our next outfit obsession. The Insecure star donned a stunning custom AKNVAS dress for the NAACP Image Awards.
The one-shoulder lavender ensemble featured a high slit, a sweetheart neckline, and a wraparound-style bodice. The dress’s front slit perfectly displayed the star’s footwear selection of the evening, a pair of shimmering ankle-strap silver stilettos.
For makeup, the beauty opted for her signature hairstyles, a slicked-back ponytail with brushed-out curls and a gleaming complexion paired with a deep purple glossy lip. Issa accessorised with a pair of dangly diamond earrings and her wedding ring.
Credits
Makeup: @joannasimkin
Hair: @lovingyourhair / @siennanaturals
Styling: @luxurylaw
Nails: @eriishizu
Dress: @aknvas
