BN Style Spotlight: Issa Rae Pops in Lavender at the 54th NAACP Image Awards

Published

5 hours ago

 on

We love it when Issa Rae steps out for an event because what she wears automatically becomes our next outfit obsession. The Insecure star donned a stunning custom AKNVAS dress for the NAACP Image Awards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

The one-shoulder lavender ensemble featured a high slit, a sweetheart neckline, and a wraparound-style bodice. The dress’s front slit perfectly displayed the star’s footwear selection of the evening, a pair of shimmering ankle-strap silver stilettos.

For makeup, the beauty opted for her signature hairstyles, a slicked-back ponytail with brushed-out curls and a gleaming complexion paired with a deep purple glossy lip. Issa accessorised with a pair of dangly diamond earrings and her wedding ring.

 

Credits

Makeup: @joannasimkin

Hair: @lovingyourhair / @siennanaturals

Styling: @luxurylaw

Nails: @eriishizu

Dress: @aknvas 

Related Topics:

