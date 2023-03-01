Naomi Campbell Makes An Impeccable Debut On Vogue India In The 4th Decade Of Her Legendary Career

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Vogue India describes Naomi Campbell as Iconic and calls her the original supermodel in recognition of her outstanding 4-decade-long career featuring over 66 Vogue covers and a phenomenal cycle-breaking excellence that has forced diversity onto global runways.

She tells the publication that she has always wanted to shoot for Vogue India and what Naomi wants, she manifests. So for the first time ever on Vogue India’s cover, the. runway legend debuts in exotic Sabyasachi jewellery to answer questions about her long-standing connection with the sub-continent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Read on at vogue.in as she shares from her memory treasuries on traversing through the country – India.

Credits:
Photographer: Campbell Addy (@campbelladdy)
Styled by: Kate Phelan (@kphelan123)
Head of Editorial Content: Megha Kapoor (@meghakapoor)
Words by: Shriya Zamindar (@shriyazamindar)
Global Creative Director: Juan Costa Paz (@juancp)
Global Director of Talent & Casting: Rosie Vogel-Eades (@mrsvoguester)
Global Design Director for Vogue: Aurelie Pellissier Roman (@orelnyc)
Art Director: Aishwaryashree (@Aishwaryashree)
Visual Director: Elizabeth Yowe (@elizabeth__yo)
Bookings Editor: Savio Gerhart (@gerhartsavio)
Make-up Artist: Alain Angloma (@anglomamakeup)
Hair Stylist: Rio Sreedharan (@rio_hair)
Manicurist: Robbie Tomkins (@robbietomkins)
Set Design: Lydia Chan (@lydiaaachan )
Movement Director: Yagamoto (@yagamoto)
Photo Assistant: Meshach Roberts, Jordan Lee (@jordanleephoto), James Gilbert
Styling Asst: Honey Sweet (@honeysweetelias) & Ella Beacon (@ellabacon_)
Production: CEBE (@cebestudio)
Talent Management: Perspective Management (@perspective.management)
Necklaces, earrings; @sabyasachiofficial

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

