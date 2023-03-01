Connect with us

#WorkWearFashion: How to Look Stylish to Work | Issue 161

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @therealmuhleza

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nothando (@theselfcarequeen_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨nonnimoyo (@nonnimoyo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary J Sawyerr. (@maryjsawyerr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahlogonolo Ngoepe (@hlogi_mmc)

