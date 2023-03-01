Connect with us

Living Style

Take a Look At All of Toyin Lawani’s Birthday Outfits!

BN TV Living

Dolapo Grey's Ayamase Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shares Her Recipe for Shrimp Mac & Cheese in New Vlog

Living

Matthew Blaise Stars on the Cover of Modaculture’s February Issue

BN TV Living

Kiki Foodies shares Her Recipe for Ofe Nsala | Watch

BN TV Living

Ife of "Diary of A Naija Girl" Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Season Finale of "Mercy’s Menu"

Living Movies & TV

WATCH: Meagan Good on Self Love

BN TV Living

Don't Miss the Latest Episode of "Colours of Life" featuring Pastor Shyngle & Stella Wigwe discussing the Power of Love

BN TV Living

7 Food Mistakes That Make People Broke, According to Sisi Yemmie

BN TV Living

Nelly Agbogu talks about business, family and kindness on Mercy’s Menu

Living

Take a Look At All of Toyin Lawani’s Birthday Outfits!

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has started her birthday festivities in her usual mind blowing fashion.

The CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire turned 41 on March 1 and she’s shared photos of herself in different looks on her Instagram page.

See the gallery of her looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#TheEverAfterSeries: 33 Years of Love – How The Arikos Defied Religious Boundaries

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Find Our Creative Selves

#BNShareYourHustle: Redefine Your Event Planning Experience with Planaday

Laetitia Mugerwa: Ensuring Your Staff Are Mentally Healthy

What Happens on Election Day? | Useful Tips for First Time Voters
css.php