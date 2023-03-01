Take a Look At All of Toyin Lawani’s Birthday Outfits!

Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has started her birthday festivities in her usual mind blowing fashion.

The CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire turned 41 on March 1 and she’s shared photos of herself in different looks on her Instagram page.

See the gallery of her looks below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)