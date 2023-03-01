BN Sweet Spot: Ozni Oyeleke Is One Cute Style Inspiration To Watch Out For

When one of Africa’s leading photographers marries a gorgeous model and fashionpreneur… did you guess it? Yes, you get #BellaStylista cuteness “kids edition”. While we’ve been focused on the more senior stars for the longest time, we couldn’t help but notice this sartorially elegant youngster. Maybe you’ve seen a photo of him on the gram and thought: “I wish that came in my size”, you are definitely not alone.

2-year-old Ozni Oyeleke is the charming son of the famous former face of Zaron Cosmetics, Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke and her extraordinary photographer husband – Emmanuel Oyeleke. From his womb escape to date, Ozni has not stopped serving looks in denim, Tees, sneakers, dungarees, shorts, loungewear, and even native attires, you name it.

Apparently, keeping up with the trends isn’t top of a toddler’s to-do list. When mum is off duty as Creative Director at Knanfe – a fast-rising fashion brand serving the world minimalist pieces from Africa, she is busy styling one of Instagram’s favourite little humans and dad sure knows how to get his right angles, taking the best shots of Ozni like he always does at his studio. Trust Ozni to reward them with the cutest face cards, poses and some per time influencing, lol!

