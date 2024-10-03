Connect with us

Sweet Spot

These Celebrity Kids Represented Culture in Their Independence Day Outfits

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

BN TV Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

Foluso Met Adetoun While Planning His Brother's Wedding 11 Years Ago

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Temi Otedola’s Runway Walk at L’Oréal Paris Défilé is a Moment of African Beauty | Watch Her Strut!

Events Promotions Relationships Sweet Spot

Love Connect Debuts in United Kingdom: A Maiden Edition for Couples by Tobi Yusuf of Riah Events and Weddings

Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

DJ Cuppy Becomes the First Nigerian to Host the UNGA Opening – And She Did It in Style

Sweet Spot Weddings

Sharon and Feyi's Fairytale Began With a Fateful Encounter 4 Years Ago!

Living Sweet Spot

Tania Omotayo Welcomes Baby No. 2 | See 5 Times She Served Baby Bump Glam

Sweet Spot

These Celebrity Kids Represented Culture in Their Independence Day Outfits

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

This year, as Nigeria celebrates 64 years of Independence, it’s not just the shining style stars—celebrity children are stepping out in style, celebrating the nation’s rich heritage in adorable traditional outfits. Whether it’s agbadas, buba and iro, or beaded accessories, these mini-fashionistas were serving major cultural vibes while looking absolutely cute and giving us all the feels. Keep scrolling to see some looks:

Tomike Adeoye’s Daughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga-Ilori’s Daughter

Emmanuel Oyeleke and Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke’s son 

Toolz Demuren’s sons

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

Lola Rae’s daughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola Rae (@lolaraemusic)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php