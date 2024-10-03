Sweet Spot
These Celebrity Kids Represented Culture in Their Independence Day Outfits
This year, as Nigeria celebrates 64 years of Independence, it’s not just the shining style stars—celebrity children are stepping out in style, celebrating the nation’s rich heritage in adorable traditional outfits. Whether it’s agbadas, buba and iro, or beaded accessories, these mini-fashionistas were serving major cultural vibes while looking absolutely cute and giving us all the feels. Keep scrolling to see some looks:
Tomike Adeoye’s Daughter
Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga-Ilori’s Daughter
Emmanuel Oyeleke and Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke’s son
Toolz Demuren’s sons
Lola Rae’s daughter
