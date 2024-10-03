These Celebrity Kids Represented Culture in Their Independence Day Outfits

This year, as Nigeria celebrates 64 years of Independence, it’s not just the shining style stars—celebrity children are stepping out in style, celebrating the nation’s rich heritage in adorable traditional outfits. Whether it’s agbadas, buba and iro, or beaded accessories, these mini-fashionistas were serving major cultural vibes while looking absolutely cute and giving us all the feels. Keep scrolling to see some looks:

Tomike Adeoye’s Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga-Ilori’s Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oluwashonaolami Ilori (@shonaola_ilori)

Emmanuel Oyeleke and Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke’s son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nanfe Jemimah Kefas-Oyeleke (@mimzbee)

Toolz Demuren’s sons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

Lola Rae’s daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Rae (@lolaraemusic)

