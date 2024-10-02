Connect with us

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

What’s an Independence Day celebration without a showcase of stunning looks to mark the occasion? Yesterday, Nigeria commemorated its 64th year of independence from British rule, and as always, celebrities brought their A-game, donning an array of stylish outfits in shades of green and white to honour the day.

Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, truly shone in a breathtaking white gown adorned with silver embellishments. The full-length dress was complemented by exquisite beaded accessories, and she elegantly held a traditional horse-tail fly whisk, embodying the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria.

Chidimma took to social media to share photos of her striking outfit, captioning her post: “As Miss Universe Nigeria, I embody the nation rich in cultural diversity, deep-rooted historical heritage, and unwavering resilience. Fashion is more than appearance; it’s a way to carry my country and its values wherever I go. Happy Independence Day, Nigeria!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

