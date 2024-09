The 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria competition concluded with a grand finale this evening at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, where Chidimma Adetshina, representing Taraba, was declared the winner.

Chidimma, who withdrew as a finalist from the recently concluded 2024 Miss South Africa beauty pageant, joined the Miss Universe Nigeria competition after accepting an invitation from the organisers of the pageant, Silverbird Group., She now takes over the crown from the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue, receiving a reward of ₦10 million in cash along with other prizes. She will also represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico this November.

Watch the moment she was crowned below: