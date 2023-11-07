Mitchel Ihezue Is In El Salvador Representing Nigeria At The 72nd Miss Universe – Here’s How To Vote!

Mitchel Ihezue, the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, is currently in El Salvador, gearing up to represent Nigeria in the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant. The highly anticipated grand finale is scheduled for November 18.

To cast your vote for Mitchel, download the Miss Universe App, search for Nigeria and cast as many votes as you can. Click here.

Mitchel has been sharing photos of her first few days in El Salvador, filling us with details of her preparations and registrations. In a recent Instagram post, the Nigerian beauty queen was seen striking a pose with Miss Universe Namibia, Jameela Uiras, and Miss Universe South Africa, Bryoni Natalie Govender.

Having clinched the title of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) in 2017, Mitchel, a skilled visual artist and a passionate advocate for women’s rights, also made history at the Miss World beauty pageant that same year. Her representation of Nigeria earned her a place in the Top 40 and the prestigious title of Miss World Top Model 2017.

Mitchel Ihezue, who was repping Imo State, emerged as the crowned 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria against 37 other participants.

In El Salvador, Mitchel will face off against more than 80 contestants from around the globe. She is slated to take part in various events, photoshoots, and interviews.

She intends to use her platform “to speak on issues affecting our society and impact change which in itself is being a Voice for Change. My quest for being a voice for change lies in my hearts desire of seeing financial illiteracy amongst women being eradicated.”

The final crowning moment is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, when the reigning Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel from the US, will pass the crown to her successor. Before the glittering final event, Mitchel and the other beauty queens will compete in a preliminary round next week Wednesday, where they will grace the stage in evening gowns and swimsuits before the judging panel. This round will determine their scores and decide who advances to the semi-finals, which will be unveiled on coronation night. The contestants will then showcase their national costumes the following day, with the winner being announced during the final ceremony.

While awaiting the preliminary rounds, online voting is now open, allowing fans to secure a spot for their favourite contestant in the semi-finals. The contestant with the highest number of fan votes will automatically advance during the coronation night.

Here’s what she’s been up to:

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

