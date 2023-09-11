…And the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria Crown Goes to Mitchel Ihezue | See Highlights

After an eventful week filled with various activities, the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has concluded, and a deserving winner has been selected.

Mitchel Ihezue, who was repping Imo State has emerged as the crowned 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria.

No stranger to the spotlight, this talented visual artist and fierce advocate for women’s rights has been crowned before. Back in 2017, she snagged the title of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and rocked the Miss World beauty pageant that same year, representing Nigeria with style and pride. Her journey in the global pageant circuit even landed her in the Top 40 and earned her the coveted Miss World Top Model 2017 title.

Other winners for the night include:

Miss Amity – Miss Borno, Chinaza Miracle

Miss Photogenic/Congeniality – Miss Nasarawa, Nana Aisha Abubakar

Best Traditional Costume – Miss Taraba, Precious Marcus Chinah

The Top 5 delegates at the Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 Grand-finale are… Miss Zamfara, Miss Imo, Miss Ekiti, Miss Lagos and Miss Anambra.

Miss Zamfara – Sectra Okundaye

Miss Ekiti – Princess Agunbiade

Miss Lagos – Tofe Olagoke

Miss Anambra – Paula Ezendu

See the top traditional outfits

Top 15