Connect with us

Scoop

…And the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria Crown Goes to Mitchel Ihezue | See Highlights

Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Doyin & Kim Oprah Evicted From #BBNaijaAllStars House!

News Scoop

Celebrating the Life of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Scoop

Prince Reveals Why He Accepted the #BBNAllStars Invitation and Shares Exciting Upcoming Projects on 'The Dip'

Scoop

Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala & Bukayo Saka Nominated for 2023 Ballon d’Or | See Full List

Scoop

First Look at the Beauty Queens Contesting for the Miss Universe Nigeria Crown

Scoop

Seyi Talks About His High Points, Low Points & What’s Next for Him on “BBNaija Gist”

Scoop

Ike chats with Ebuka about His Game Plan, Time in the House & the Ilebaye Situation on “BBNaija Gist”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Omashola is the HOH for Week 7!

Music Scoop

Teni Teams Up with SHUSHI for a Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection —Take a Look!

Scoop

…And the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria Crown Goes to Mitchel Ihezue | See Highlights

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After an eventful week filled with various activities, the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has concluded, and a deserving winner has been selected.

Mitchel Ihezue, who was repping Imo State has emerged as the crowned 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silverbird Television (@silverbirdtv)

No stranger to the spotlight, this talented visual artist and fierce advocate for women’s rights has been crowned before. Back in 2017, she snagged the title of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and rocked the Miss World beauty pageant that same year, representing Nigeria with style and pride. Her journey in the global pageant circuit even landed her in the Top 40 and earned her the coveted Miss World Top Model 2017 title.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

Other winners for the night include:

Miss Amity – Miss Borno, Chinaza Miracle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silverbird Television (@silverbirdtv)

Miss Photogenic/Congeniality – Miss Nasarawa, Nana Aisha Abubakar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silverbird Television (@silverbirdtv)

Best Traditional Costume – Miss Taraba, Precious Marcus Chinah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silverbird Television (@silverbirdtv)

The Top 5 delegates at the Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 Grand-finale are… Miss Zamfara, Miss Imo, Miss Ekiti, Miss Lagos and Miss Anambra.

Miss Zamfara – Sectra Okundaye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sectra Sede 🌻 (@sectrasede)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sectra Sede 🌻 (@sectrasede)

Miss Ekiti – Princess Agunbiade

Miss Lagos – Tofe Olagoke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tofe_Olagoke (@tofe_olagoke)

Miss Anambra – Paula Ezendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRINCE🔥 GLAM (@princeglam_empire)

See the top traditional outfits

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silverbird Television (@silverbirdtv)

Top 15

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silverbird Television (@silverbirdtv)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How Off-Plan Property Can Benefit Nigerian Investors in the Diaspora

Seniorman OA Shares His Content Creation Journey, Favourite Country & Childhood in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Inspirational Articles from Pastor Taiwo Odukoya – This is How We Remember Him

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Tackling the Normalisation of “Yahoo Yahoo”

Olufunke Olumide: Investment Strategies for African Families Through the Multifamily Office Approach
css.php