Scoop
…And the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria Crown Goes to Mitchel Ihezue | See Highlights
After an eventful week filled with various activities, the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has concluded, and a deserving winner has been selected.
Mitchel Ihezue, who was repping Imo State has emerged as the crowned 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria.
No stranger to the spotlight, this talented visual artist and fierce advocate for women’s rights has been crowned before. Back in 2017, she snagged the title of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and rocked the Miss World beauty pageant that same year, representing Nigeria with style and pride. Her journey in the global pageant circuit even landed her in the Top 40 and earned her the coveted Miss World Top Model 2017 title.
Other winners for the night include:
Miss Amity – Miss Borno, Chinaza Miracle
Miss Photogenic/Congeniality – Miss Nasarawa, Nana Aisha Abubakar
Best Traditional Costume – Miss Taraba, Precious Marcus Chinah
The Top 5 delegates at the Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 Grand-finale are… Miss Zamfara, Miss Imo, Miss Ekiti, Miss Lagos and Miss Anambra.
Miss Zamfara – Sectra Okundaye
Miss Ekiti – Princess Agunbiade
Miss Lagos – Tofe Olagoke
Miss Anambra – Paula Ezendu
See the top traditional outfits
Top 15
