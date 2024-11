Chidimma Adetshina who emerged Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 is in Mexico ahead of the Miss Universe pageant which will take place on Saturday, November 16th 2024 where she will be representing Nigeria. She has been serving face and stunning looks with a fashion game that is on point.

Swipe through the carousel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Credit: @chichi_vanessa

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!