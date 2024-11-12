Inside Splice’s Beyond Beauty Report: Key Insights on Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty in Nigeria

“Nigeria’s beauty and personal care industry has experienced a remarkable surge in recent years, growing from $4.6 billion (₦1.6 trillion) in 2018 to $8.38 billion (₦5.3 trillion) by 2023. This growth shows no signs of slowing down, with projections estimating the market will hit $9.72 billion (₦15.5 trillion) in 2024.” – by Splice

As the client/consumer spending in this sector rises, beauty service businesses—from salons to spas—face interesting growth opportunities. Today, most businesses focus on delivering great service to gain and retain new clients, but that is no longer enough in a highly competitive space like beauty. Taking advantage of this growth in client spending will require more than just offering great services; it demands a deeper understanding of what makes customers tick.

Recognising this, Splice, an all-in-one business management solution for beauty and wellness businesses in Africa, spent months researching and analysing the factors that keep customers loyal and engaged.

The team conducted a comprehensive survey earlier this year that gathered insights from almost 500 Nigerian beauty clients across different age groups, demographics, and genders. The aim? To better understand how Nigerian consumers discover beauty service businesses, what keeps them coming back, and what they expect from these businesses.

The result of all that work is a report titled Beyond Beauty: Understanding Your Customers. Speaking on the purpose of the report, Layo Ogunbawo, Founder and CEO of Splice says,

“In the dynamic landscape of the beauty service industry, customer satisfaction isn’t just a metric; it’s a cornerstone for sustainable growth.” On what readers can expect, she said “The report offers insights into the minds and preferences of customers and gives beauty service businesses actionable tips for growth and increased customer satisfaction.”

So, what exactly do Nigerian beauty customers want? And how can beauty service businesses use these insights to improve their services and foster lasting loyalty?

The Power of Recommendations and Loyalty Programs

One of the key takeaways from Splice’s survey is that word of mouth remains a powerful driver in Nigeria’s beauty industry. The data shows that 7 out of 10 Nigerians will try a beauty service business based on recommendations from friends or family.

This suggests that businesses should prioritise not only providing high-quality services but also creating experiences that clients are eager to talk about.

Additionally, the report highlights the importance of loyalty programs. A staggering 93% of Nigerians said they are more likely to choose a beauty service business that offers some form of loyalty program.

Whether it’s through discounts, exclusive offers, or special perks, businesses that reward repeat customers are likely to see higher retention rates and increased customer satisfaction.

Going Digital: The Importance of Online Booking

As the world continues to embrace digital solutions, Nigerian beauty customers are no exception. 58.2% of those surveyed prefer to book their appointments online, citing the convenience it offers. For beauty service businesses, this means that integrating online booking systems is no longer optional. It is essential.

The survey also found that among those who prefer to book online, 6 out of 10 want the option to pay while booking and 62.6% would appreciate being reminded about their appointments. This presents an opportunity for businesses to enhance their client experience by implementing automated payment and reminder systems, reducing no-shows, and making the entire process smoother for both customers and staff.

What Customers Want from Loyalty Rewards

While loyalty programs are crucial, the type of rewards offered can make or break their effectiveness. According to the survey, over half of Nigerians prefer discounts on services as their loyalty reward of choice.

This finding is a valuable insight for beauty service businesses looking to design customer retention strategies that resonate with their clientele. Offering simple, straightforward discounts could be a highly effective way to keep customers coming back.

Positioning for Success

There are a lot more insights in the report, it’s more than just a collection of statistics, it’s a roadmap for beauty service businesses looking to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. By focusing on what customers value most recommendations, online convenience, and loyalty programs—businesses can build stronger relationships with their clients and position themselves for long-term success and profitability.

