Priscilla Ojo Launches ‘THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION’ in Collaboration with Cataleya
Nigerian fashion influencer and IT girl, Priscilla Ojo teams up with Cataleya via her brand PriscyLuxe to launch a Y2K-inspired handbag collection tagged “THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION”. The collection pieces feature a bold leopard print with a playful yet polished twist.
Making the announcement on her Instagram,
New drop alert @lacebycataleya x @priscyluxe brings you a Perfectly crafted chic bag “ THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION” that channels Y2K with a bold leopard print twist.
A must have for stylish girls who live for fashion, these bags are all about standing out with a touch of fierce sophistication. It’s the ultimate mix of playful and polished – your new go-to accessory is here!
Credits: @its.priscy
Photo: @___tse