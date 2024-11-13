Connect with us

Beauty Style

Priscilla Ojo Launches 'THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION' in Collaboration with Cataleya

Beauty

Check Out Ayra Starr's Stunning Beauty Looks at The Coldplay Concert in Melbourne

Beauty News Promotions

Inside Splice’s Beyond Beauty Report: Key Insights on Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty in Nigeria

Beauty Style

Chidimma Adetshina is Serving Beauty Looks in Mexico Ahead of Miss Universe 2024

Beauty

See What Chidimma Adetshina Has Been Up to at Miss Universe 2024

Beauty Scoop

Beauty Alert! Perpetual Ukadike is Bringing Nigerian Style & Glamour to Miss International in Japan

Beauty Scoop

Countdown to Crowning Begins! Meet the African Beauty Queens at the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant

Beauty News Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is Ready for Miss Universe 2024—Here's How to Vote

Beauty Nollywood Sweet Spot

Forever Fabulous! Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello, Mo Abudu & More Nollywood Queens Prove Age is Just a Number

Beauty Events News Promotions

Beauty In The Motherland: Empowering African Beauty, One Brand at a Time

Beauty

Priscilla Ojo Launches ‘THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION’ in Collaboration with Cataleya

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion influencer and IT girl, Priscilla Ojo teams up with Cataleya via her brand PriscyLuxe to launch a Y2K-inspired handbag collection tagged “THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION”. The collection pieces feature a bold leopard print with a playful yet polished twist.

Making the announcement on her Instagram,

New drop alert @lacebycataleya x @priscyluxe brings you a Perfectly crafted chic bag “ THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION” that channels Y2K with a bold leopard print twist.
A must have for stylish girls who live for fashion, these bags are all about standing out with a touch of fierce sophistication. It’s the ultimate mix of playful and polished – your new go-to accessory is here!

Keep scrolling to see more

Credits: @its.priscy
Photo: @___tse

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php