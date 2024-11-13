Priscilla Ojo Launches ‘THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION’ in Collaboration with Cataleya

Nigerian fashion influencer and IT girl, Priscilla Ojo teams up with Cataleya via her brand PriscyLuxe to launch a Y2K-inspired handbag collection tagged “THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION”. The collection pieces feature a bold leopard print with a playful yet polished twist.

Making the announcement on her Instagram,

New drop alert @lacebycataleya x @priscyluxe brings you a Perfectly crafted chic bag “ THE LEOPARDI COLLECTION” that channels Y2K with a bold leopard print twist.

A must have for stylish girls who live for fashion, these bags are all about standing out with a touch of fierce sophistication. It’s the ultimate mix of playful and polished – your new go-to accessory is here!

Credits: @its.priscy

Photo: @___tse

