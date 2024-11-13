Beauty
Check Out Ayra Starr’s Stunning Beauty Looks at The Coldplay Concert in Melbourne
Grammy-nominated singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr continues to enjoy global success as she joins the iconic band Coldplay on their tour of Australia. One thing will do is serve face and her signature sultry clean glam. Talk about a never declining face card.
Swipe through the carousel to see some beauty moments from her tour:
Credits:
Bellastylista: @ayrastarr
Makeup: @merakibyonome
Hair: @laidby.kc