Check Out Ayra Starr’s Stunning Beauty Looks at The Coldplay Concert in Melbourne

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Grammy-nominated singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr continues to enjoy global success as she joins the iconic band Coldplay on their tour of Australia. One thing will do is serve face and her signature sultry clean glam. Talk about a never declining face card.

Swipe through the carousel to see some beauty moments from her tour:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

Credits:

Bellastylista: @ayrastarr
Makeup: @merakibyonome
Hair: @laidby.kc

Avatar photo

