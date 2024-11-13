Perpetual Ukadike Makes History at Miss International: First Nigerian in Top 20 & First African to Win Missosology Choice Award

Connect with us

Perpetual Ukadike, Nigeria’s star at the just-concluded 62nd Miss International pageant, has made history in a big way. She became the first Nigerian to make it to the Top 20 and the first African to win the prestigious Missosology Choice Award.

On winning the Missosology Choice Award, Perpetual shared an emotional post on Instagram, expressing her gratitude: “I’m so grateful, I’m so happy. I am going to cherish this with my heart. Thank you, Missosology, for finding me worthy of this award. Thank you so much, I’m not taking this for granted. I love you.”

She also shared happy photos of her holding the award

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

This year’s Miss International crown went to Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, Vietnam’s representative.

From the moment Perpetual arrived in Japan, she’s been turning heads with her bold, colourful outfits and her undeniable presence.

Check out the moment Perpetual made it to the Top 20 at the Miss International Beauty Pageant, and watch her stunning Top 20 dinner gown walk and swimsuit look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

See more highlights of her journey at this year’s Miss International pageant, held in Japan here

