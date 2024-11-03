Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Beauty Alert! Perpetual Ukadike is Bringing Nigerian Style & Glamour to Miss International in Japan

Beauty Scoop

Countdown to Crowning Begins! Meet the African Beauty Queens at the 73rd Miss Universe Pageant

Beauty News Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is Ready for Miss Universe 2024—Here's How to Vote

Beauty Nollywood Sweet Spot

Forever Fabulous! Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello, Mo Abudu & More Nollywood Queens Prove Age is Just a Number

Beauty Events News Promotions

Beauty In The Motherland: Empowering African Beauty, One Brand at a Time

Beauty Style

Preggo Mamas, Adesua Etomi-Wellington Has The Ultimate Casual Chic Inspo For You

Beauty BN TV Inspired

Mitchell Ihezue & Beauty Tukura Are Owning Their Financial Future—And You Should Too! #HerMoneyHerPower

Beauty

Check Out These Grey Braids Inspo to Elevate and Add Edge to Your Braids

Beauty BN TV Style Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

Beauty Scoop

Michael Mazi-Michael Wins Mr. World Nigeria 2024 – See Full List of Winners

Beauty

Beauty Alert! Perpetual Ukadike is Bringing Nigerian Style & Glamour to Miss International in Japan

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We’re absolutely loving the fashion game Perpetual Ukadike is bringing to Japan. As she prepares to represent Nigeria at the 62nd Miss International Beauty Pageant on November 12 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall, her colourful and chic outfits are truly stealing the spotlight. With each ensemble and eye-catching accessory, Perpetual is making a strong fashion statement, and we are all here for it.

At 27, Perpetual is a model, businesswoman, and aspiring actress. She’s the founder of The Girls Dream Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering young girls, and holds a degree in History and International Studies from the University of Calabar. Just recently, in August, Perpetual was crowned the winner of the 17th edition of the Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) held in Lagos

Want to show your support? Voting for Perpetual is simple. Download the Miss International App, click on Vote, search for Nigeria, and cast as many votes as you can. You can start voting right here.

Here’s a peek into Perpetual’s stylish journey so far:

Day 1: Perpetual shared her excitement about meeting fellow contestants

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valeria Villanueva (@valvillanueva11)

Day 2: She attended orientation, all while getting ready for her first dinner and party with the Miss International Organisation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

Day 3: Rocking a chic pink jumpsuit, Perpetual explored Japan’s beauty with style. After a serene stroll through Hibiya Park and an unforgettable sushi feast, she expressed her love for the country and its vibrant culture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

Halloween Party: For Halloween, Perpetual channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a chic piece by A’LA MODE BLEUE.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

Recent Activities: Perpetual spent the day doing photo and video shoots in a stunning orange dress. She wrapped the day with dinner and rehearsal for the talent show, feeling pumped about her upcoming performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERPETUAL UKADIKE (@im_perpetual)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php