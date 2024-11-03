Beauty Alert! Perpetual Ukadike is Bringing Nigerian Style & Glamour to Miss International in Japan

We’re absolutely loving the fashion game Perpetual Ukadike is bringing to Japan. As she prepares to represent Nigeria at the 62nd Miss International Beauty Pageant on November 12 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall, her colourful and chic outfits are truly stealing the spotlight. With each ensemble and eye-catching accessory, Perpetual is making a strong fashion statement, and we are all here for it.

At 27, Perpetual is a model, businesswoman, and aspiring actress. She’s the founder of The Girls Dream Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering young girls, and holds a degree in History and International Studies from the University of Calabar. Just recently, in August, Perpetual was crowned the winner of the 17th edition of the Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) held in Lagos

Want to show your support? Voting for Perpetual is simple. Download the Miss International App, click on Vote, search for Nigeria, and cast as many votes as you can. You can start voting right here.

Here’s a peek into Perpetual’s stylish journey so far:

Day 1: Perpetual shared her excitement about meeting fellow contestants

Day 2: She attended orientation, all while getting ready for her first dinner and party with the Miss International Organisation.

Day 3: Rocking a chic pink jumpsuit, Perpetual explored Japan’s beauty with style. After a serene stroll through Hibiya Park and an unforgettable sushi feast, she expressed her love for the country and its vibrant culture.

Halloween Party: For Halloween, Perpetual channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a chic piece by A’LA MODE BLEUE.

Recent Activities: Perpetual spent the day doing photo and video shoots in a stunning orange dress. She wrapped the day with dinner and rehearsal for the talent show, feeling pumped about her upcoming performance.

