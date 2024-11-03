40 and Fabulous! Toke Makinwa Serves Fierce & Unapologetically Bold Birthday Looks

Two weeks ago, Toke Makinwa surprised everyone with a thanksgiving celebration that many mistook for her birthday. But as she clarified, it was a moment to celebrate God’s faithfulness in her life. Today, however, the real celebration is on—Toke is officially ringing in 40, and she’s doing it in style with a birthday shoot that exudes elegance, confidence, and pure sophistication.

Captured by Ty Bello, Toke stuns in a series of breathtaking outfits. She radiates sophistication in a wool-silk Elton Maxi Beaver coat from Lagos Space Programme, looking every inch the icon. Then, there’s the striking little black dress, enhanced with a dramatic oversized white cape that cascades over her shoulders and trails gracefully behind her—a true showstopper. And to top it off, she’s seen in a soft nude, sleeveless evening gown that brings a touch of ethereal glamour to the shoot.

Currently, Toke is celebrating in the beautiful Tenerife, Canary Islands, surrounded by family and friends including her sister Ope Makinwa, Adebola Williams, Ini Edo, Emmanuel Taymesan, Dorcas Fapson, and more.

Scroll down to see more of Toke’s stunning birthday looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)