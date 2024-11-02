Connect with us

Living

Kunle & Gabriel Afolayan Eulogise Their Beloved Mother Omoladun Afolayan

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Afolayan family is celebrating the remarkable life of their beloved matriarch, Omoladun Afolayan, who graced the world for 81 years. She was the wife of the late Adeyemi Josiah Afolayan—a veteran actor, filmmaker, dramatist, and producer. Omoladun was a mother to actors Kunle, Gabriel, and Aremu Afolayan, and a grandmother to several grandchildren, including Eyiyemi Afolayan, who starred in the film “Anikulapo.”

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan took to Instagram today to announce her passing, sharing heartfelt words and treasured family moments that captured their warmth and deep bond. Reflecting on her life, he wrote,

“It is hard to accept, but she surely lived a good life. Our mother, Maami Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan, has gone to rest. (1943-2024).”

He also invited followers to pray for the family during this difficult time, adding, “Omo re a gbeyin gbogbo wa.”

Gabriel Afolayan joined in honouring their mother with an emotional tribute:

“Home is not cool. We lost a very dear one. You’d be greatly missed, big mummy (Iya Oyo). We all love you to bits. I will miss my gist and dance partner. Rest on #maami.”

Aremu Afolayan added his own simple, heartfelt words: “Maami, rest well. May the Lord in His mercy grant you happiness wherever you may be. I love you.”

In these messages, the Afolayan family offers a moving remembrance, bidding farewell to a woman who meant the world to them.

Read their tributes below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

