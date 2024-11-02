Connect with us

Adebola Williams & Maleeka Bokhari Launch "Pakistani Power Girls" to Inspire Young Women in Pakistan

Adebola Williams & Maleeka Bokhari Launch “Pakistani Power Girls” to Inspire Young Women in Pakistan

On the sidelines of the annual Young Global Leaders (YGL) Summit in Singapore, Media entrepreneur Adebola Williams and Pakistani lawyer and former parliamentarian Maleeka Bokhari unveiled a new project: Pakistani Power Girls. Inspired by Adebola’s influential series African Power Girls, this collaborative book celebrates trailblazing Pakistani women who’ve defied barriers in fields like law, government, and social justice. It aims to inspire young girls across Pakistan to reach for their full potential.

The collaboration started back in 2021, when Adebola introduced Maleeka to African Power Girls at the World Economic Forum Summit in Geneva. He saw a unique opportunity to replicate its impact in Pakistan and invited Maleeka—a fierce advocate for women’s rights—to co-create a similar initiative that would honor Pakistani women. His vision is to pay tribute to the resilient women of Pakistan, who’ve shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations.

“I had first encountered the strength of the Pakistani women from reading Daughter of the East almost 2 decades ago and it inspired me deeply,” Adebola shared.

Maleeka shared a poignant reminder of the country’s founding leader, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, saying, “Jinnah famously said, ‘No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.’ Pakistani Power Girls is a tribute to the women of Pakistan, who constitute half of our 240 million-strong population and have demonstrated immense strength and resilience.”

Adebola, known for his dedication to gender equality and social change through storytelling, launched African Power Girls to inspire young African girls by spotlighting the achievements of remarkable African women. With partnerships from organisations like Unilever, Platform Capital, and Access Bank, he’s been able to distribute the book widely, creating a movement of educational empowerment across the continent. He also launched the African Power Girls Fund, a grant initiative supporting young women in Africa who face financial hurdles.

A strategic advisor to African leaders and the Chair of AW Networks, Adebola has been a champion for women’s empowerment, especially in education, technology, and climate leadership. His roles as the United Nations Generation Unlimited Global Champion and the Global Patron of Malaria No More UK align with his ongoing efforts in women’s health and education.

Maleeka brings her extensive experience as a barrister and her work as Pakistan’s former Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice to the project. She has spearheaded landmark anti-rape laws and other legislation protecting women. Today, she continues this work as a partner at Kilam Law.

The launch of Pakistani Power Girls signifies a groundbreaking collaboration that transcends continents, cultures, and challenges, reinforcing a shared vision to empower young girls everywhere. Together, Adebola and Maleeka are set to inspire a generation of girls across Pakistan with the stories of women who have not only defied odds but also paved the way for future generations to thrive.

