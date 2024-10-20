Toke Makinwa is Grateful & Throwing a Thanksgiving Celebration | Watch Her Dance!

With her birthday just around the corner, Toke Makinwa has already started counting down in true Toke fashion—grand, heartfelt, and filled with gratitude. The media personality hosted a thanksgiving celebration today, sharing the joy of God’s blessings in her life as she prepares to mark another milestone next month.

Earlier today, Toke took to social media, posting stunning photos captured by none other than the renowned photographer Ty Bello.

Her message was equally touching, as she reflected on the journey, the love she’s experienced, and the many reasons she’s thankful,

Over a decade and some years ago I visited my Aunt in London, she would later have this prophet come by her house to pray, I was too tired to join them so I stay up in the room and away from the prayers but I got sooooo thirsty, I snuck out of the room and tip toed towards the kitchen. I was silent enough or so I thought but I heard the prophetess ask if there was someone else in the house, I froze as I heard my aunt reply to her that her niece from Nigeria was indeed in the house but was asleep and the prophetess asked her to wake me up. My aunty caught me as I tried to run back up and pretend to be fast asleep so I gave up and walked into the living room. One look at me and the Prophetess says “Eyes haven’t seen, Ears haven’t heard what God is about to do with your life”. That was all. I walked away with a grudging amen cos I wasn’t sure the direction my life was taking back then, I was jobless, confused about career options and just not in a happy place. Over a decade and some now and your word has come to pass Lord, thank you. The thing about God is, he is Faithful. He is true to his word and no matter how long it takes, it will come to pass. The girl you saved has come to say Thank You ❤️ God has truly used my life as a channel to show off his goodness.

If he sent forth a word over your life, wait for it. He does this little thing with time but he never misses.

Surrounded by family, friends, and some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry, Toke’s thanksgiving was a stylish affair. Mo Abudu, Kate Henshaw, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Taymesan, Shaffy Bello, Idia Aisien and Adebola Williams were among the guests spotted at the event.

With soul-stirring music from gospel artist Laolu Gbenga, the atmosphere was a blend of praise, joy, and pure vibes—everyone, including Toke, hit the dance floor to celebrate.

Check out some of the beautiful moments from the thanksgiving celebration below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)