Celebs Turn Heads in Stylish Looks at Toke Makinwa’s Thanksgiving Soirée

Published

5 hours ago

 on

With her 40th birthday fast approaching, media personality Toke Makinwa hosted an intimate yet grand thanksgiving celebration yesterday, kicking off the countdown in true Toke style. Surrounded by family, close friends, and some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, the event was a perfect blend of heartfelt gratitude and high fashion.

Toke, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, created an atmosphere that was both warm and luxurious. The setting was filled with joy, laughter, and plenty of stunning moments. The star-studded guest list included familiar faces like Mariam Timmer, Ini Edo, Liquorose, Lilian Afegbai, Mo Abudu, Kate Henshaw, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Taymesan, Shaffy Bello, Idia Aisien, and Adebola Williams, all dressed to impress in their unique styles.

While the celebration was centered on thanksgiving, it was impossible not to notice the sartorial elegance on display.

Take a look at some of the standout styles from the event below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Timmer (@mariamadeyemitimmer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waje Iruobe (@officialwaje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Dede (@michelledede)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Layole Oyatogun (@layoleoyatogun)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Do2dtun ® (@do2dtun)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DORATHY BACHOR (@thedorathybachor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HAWANANNA (@hawa_magaji)

