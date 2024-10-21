Events
Celebs Turn Heads in Stylish Looks at Toke Makinwa’s Thanksgiving Soirée
With her 40th birthday fast approaching, media personality Toke Makinwa hosted an intimate yet grand thanksgiving celebration yesterday, kicking off the countdown in true Toke style. Surrounded by family, close friends, and some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, the event was a perfect blend of heartfelt gratitude and high fashion.
Toke, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, created an atmosphere that was both warm and luxurious. The setting was filled with joy, laughter, and plenty of stunning moments. The star-studded guest list included familiar faces like Mariam Timmer, Ini Edo, Liquorose, Lilian Afegbai, Mo Abudu, Kate Henshaw, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Taymesan, Shaffy Bello, Idia Aisien, and Adebola Williams, all dressed to impress in their unique styles.
While the celebration was centered on thanksgiving, it was impossible not to notice the sartorial elegance on display.
Take a look at some of the standout styles from the event below.
