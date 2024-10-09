Toke Makinwa’s Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale

Toke Makinwa delivered yet another jaw-dropping fashion moment in her second look for the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” finale, this time in a stunning two-tone gown by House of Dova.

The gown, a masterful blend of black velvet and nude satin, featured intricate ruching and embellishments that accentuated Toke’s curves in all the right places. The structured bodice, with its sculptural detailing, gave the look an avant-garde twist while maintaining a regal elegance. Her chic bob with bangs hairdo and sultry makeup completed the ensemble. Swipe through the carousel:

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa

Stylist: @dahmola

Outfit: @house_of_dova

Makeup: @wunmique

Hair: @olasweetesthairstylist

Jewelry: @akanodiamonds

Photography @photokulture

