Beauty
Toke Makinwa’s Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale
Toke Makinwa delivered yet another jaw-dropping fashion moment in her second look for the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” finale, this time in a stunning two-tone gown by House of Dova.
The gown, a masterful blend of black velvet and nude satin, featured intricate ruching and embellishments that accentuated Toke’s curves in all the right places. The structured bodice, with its sculptural detailing, gave the look an avant-garde twist while maintaining a regal elegance. Her chic bob with bangs hairdo and sultry makeup completed the ensemble. Swipe through the carousel:
View this post on Instagram
Watch below:
View this post on Instagram
Credits
Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa
Stylist: @dahmola
Outfit: @house_of_dova
Makeup: @wunmique
Hair: @olasweetesthairstylist
Jewelry: @akanodiamonds
Photography @photokulture