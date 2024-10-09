Toke Makinwa’s Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale

Connect with us

Toke Makinwa delivered yet another jaw-dropping fashion moment in her second look for the  Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard finale, this time in a stunning two-tone gown by House of Dova.

The gown, a masterful blend of black velvet and nude satin, featured intricate ruching and embellishments that accentuated Toke’s curves in all the right places. The structured bodice, with its sculptural detailing, gave the look an avant-garde twist while maintaining a regal elegance. Her chic bob with bangs hairdo and sultry makeup completed the ensemble. Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa
Stylist: @dahmola
Outfit: @house_of_dova
Makeup: @wunmique
Hair: @olasweetesthairstylist
Jewelry: @akanodiamonds
Photography @photokulture

