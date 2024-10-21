Toke Makinwa Looked Effortlessly Elegant at Her Thanksgiving Celebration

It was an unforgettable Thanksgiving celebration yesterday for Toke Makinwa, who went all out to make the day extraordinary. Although some thought it was her birthday, this stylish affair was actually Toke kicking off the countdown to her special day with a grand Thanksgiving event.

With music from Laolu Gbenga and Segun Johnson, the celebration was filled with joy as guests danced the night away alongside Toke.

Toke graced the event in an ethereal white gown that gave off bridal vibes, effortlessly stealing the show. Her elegant ensemble featured puffed sleeves, a long, fitted silhouette, and eye-catching sequined ruffles cascading from her lower hips, gradually becoming fuller as they flowed down to the hem. She completed the look with a netted white fascinator, pearls adorning her neck, and delicate silver rings.

See more beautiful photos of her below:

Credits:

Dress: @bridalaccent

Photography: @photokulture