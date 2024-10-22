Connect with us

Beauty Style

Preggo Mamas, Adesua Etomi-Wellington Has The Ultimate Casual Chic Inspo For You

Beauty BN TV Inspired

Mitchell Ihezue & Beauty Tukura Are Owning Their Financial Future—And You Should Too! #HerMoneyHerPower

Beauty

Check Out These Grey Braids Inspo to Elevate and Add Edge to Your Braids

Beauty BN TV Style Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

Beauty Scoop

Michael Mazi-Michael Wins Mr. World Nigeria 2024 – See Full List of Winners

Beauty Style

Ayra Starr Served Chic and Sultry Lewks at Paris Fashion Week, Have a Look

Beauty Style

Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale

Beauty Inspired

Coréon Dú’s "African Beauty" Documentary to Premiere at BAFTA-Qualifying BUFF & AFRIFF

Beauty Style

Tolu Bally's Chic Birthday Look is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True!

Beauty

Preggo Mamas, Adesua Etomi-Wellington Has The Ultimate Casual Chic Inspo For You

Avatar photo

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Adesua Etomi-Wellington isn’t done serving netizens with her glow and preggo style goals with baby No. 2 on the way!

Credit: @adesuaetomi

The actress styled herself in a plain white classic T-shirt and a sleeveless black jumpsuit and white sneakers while holding a bouquet of white ballons. Adesua’s makeup was flawlessly done by Nigerian T.A’LA MODE BEAUTY, paired with a chic ponytail, it gave the perfect finishing touch to her glam. Swipe through the carousel below to see her stunning photos by Aham Ibeleme.

CREDITS

BellaStylista @adesuaetomi
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Photos @ahamibeleme

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php