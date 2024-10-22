Preggo Mamas, Adesua Etomi-Wellington Has The Ultimate Casual Chic Inspo For You

Adesua Etomi-Wellington isn’t done serving netizens with her glow and preggo style goals with baby No. 2 on the way!

The actress styled herself in a plain white classic T-shirt and a sleeveless black jumpsuit and white sneakers while holding a bouquet of white ballons. Adesua’s makeup was flawlessly done by Nigerian T.A’LA MODE BEAUTY, paired with a chic ponytail, it gave the perfect finishing touch to her glam. Swipe through the carousel below to see her stunning photos by Aham Ibeleme.

CREDITS

BellaStylista @adesuaetomi

Makeup @t.alamodebeauty

Photos @ahamibeleme

