Sola Sobowale’s Daughter Mide is Married! Check out Her Lovely Wedding Photos with Francis Osinloye

It’s all joy for Nollywood’s Sola Sobowale and her family as they celebrate a beautiful milestone—her daughter Mide Sobowale’s wedding. Here, we’re all about love, and this moment couldn’t be sweeter.

Mide Sobowale has officially tied the knot with her sweetheart, Francis Osinloye.

Sharing the jotful news on Instagram, Sola posted a carousel of gorgeous photos capturing the couple in their civil wedding attire. Mide looked radiant in a fitted white gown, holding a bouquet, while Francis complemented her perfectly in a stylish suit adorned with embellishments on the shoulders. The newlyweds truly have that magical glow of happiness.

Sola shared her excitement with a sweet caption:

“Signed and Sealed! Glory be to God. Congratulations, my baby and my new son.”

We can’t help but feel the love.

Check out more gorgeous photos below