Connect with us

Sweet Spot

South Africans Show Support for Chidimma Adeshina at Miss Universe 2024

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Sola Sobowale's Daughter Mide is Married! Check out Her Lovely Wedding Photos with Francis Osinloye

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

40 and Fabulous! Toke Makinwa Serves Fierce & Unapologetically Bold Birthday Looks

Sweet Spot Weddings

One Year of Love! Made Kuti & Inedoye’s Sweet Anniversary Messages Will Make You Melt

Beauty News Sweet Spot

Chidimma Adetshina is Ready for Miss Universe 2024—Here's How to Vote

Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Tyla’s ‘Halleween’ Homage to Halle Berry’s "The Flintstones" Look Has Us in Awe

Style Sweet Spot

Khloe Did Deep Green Right for Her Bold 31st Birthday Look & We're Obsessed!

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

In His 60s & Still Slaying! RMD's Fashion Game is Unmatched and Timeless

Scoop Sweet Spot

Adut Akech Explores Family Bonds & the Joy of New Beginnings on Vogue Australia’s Cover

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Adele & Céline Dion’s Tearful Embrace Had Us All in Our Feels—Watch the Sweet Moment

Sweet Spot

South Africans Show Support for Chidimma Adeshina at Miss Universe 2024

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina prepares for the 73rd Miss Universe set to take place on November 16 in Mexico City, Nigerians have been rooting for her to come home with the crown. It’s not only Nigeria cheering her on—South Africans and supporters from other African nations are rallying behind her too. This marks an important moment, following the pushbacks Chidimma received while contesting for Miss South Africa and her withdrawal from the competition.

For Chidimma supporters, isn’t just about a pageant win; it’s a stand against the negativity she faced and a celebration of African unity.

See how South Africans are showing support for Chidimma Adetshina as she prepares for the 73rd Miss Universe.

I just voted for Chidimma for the first time. This is not about just a vote, it’s about justice for her. If Chidimma loss this, it will promote hatred & undermine diversity. Afrophobia should not win. I too I was born of Swedish father and a South African mother 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/1SKp11gIEJ

— Nicole Saunders🇿🇦🇵🇸🇺🇲🇲🇿🇬🇷🇧🇼❤️ (@NicoleSaun67062) November 2, 2024

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php