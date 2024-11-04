South Africans Show Support for Chidimma Adeshina at Miss Universe 2024

As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina prepares for the 73rd Miss Universe set to take place on November 16 in Mexico City, Nigerians have been rooting for her to come home with the crown. It’s not only Nigeria cheering her on—South Africans and supporters from other African nations are rallying behind her too. This marks an important moment, following the pushbacks Chidimma received while contesting for Miss South Africa and her withdrawal from the competition.

For Chidimma supporters, isn’t just about a pageant win; it’s a stand against the negativity she faced and a celebration of African unity.

See how South Africans are showing support for Chidimma Adetshina as she prepares for the 73rd Miss Universe.

I just voted for Chidimma for the first time. This is not about just a vote, it’s about justice for her. If Chidimma loss this, it will promote hatred & undermine diversity. Afrophobia should not win. I too I was born of Swedish father and a South African mother 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/1SKp11gIEJ — Nicole Saunders🇿🇦🇵🇸🇺🇲🇲🇿🇬🇷🇧🇼❤️ (@NicoleSaun67062) November 2, 2024

A vote for her is a vote against xenophobia, is a vote of african unity, a good vote for diversity, love and justice. Xenophobia is satanic and evil. I know yall are raised in love. Hate doesn’t exist in yall. Defeat hate and let love lead. Stand up SA vote for Chidimma 🇿🇦🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Zm2EdGmKxD — Nicole Saunders🇿🇦🇵🇸🇺🇲🇲🇿🇬🇷🇧🇼❤️ (@NicoleSaun67062) November 2, 2024

My fellow South African let us support our girl Chichi remember we build her up for this She will be representing us well as Africans and as a South African born citizen Go and conquer the world in Mexico south Africa 🇿🇦 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 stand with u pic.twitter.com/fOpZPJe6mQ — BLACKS IN PARTICULAR 🇿🇦 🌍 (@yayaafrica_) October 29, 2024

Breaking news: Chidimma is seating pretty well at number 3 on the Miss Universe pre arrival hot picks. Keep voting fellow Africans. #VoteForChidimma pic.twitter.com/JIy8seVrGS — Thuso van Zyl🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@Thuso1Africa) November 4, 2024

We support an African queen Chidimma and we condemn any form of an attack on her . No self loving black person should sign a useless petition against a black woman . pic.twitter.com/BqFsEJJ0zr — DIARORA (@Collen82241585) November 1, 2024