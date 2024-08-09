Connect with us

Miss Universe Nigeria Extends Invitation to Chidimma Adetshina After Her Withdrawal from Miss South Africa

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has officially extended an invitation to Chidimma Adetshina, inviting her to participate in the upcoming Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 competition. Chidimma, who was a finalist in the 2024 Miss South Africa beauty pageant, recently withdrew from the competition following backlash over her Nigerian heritage—a controversy that sparked national debate and led to a government investigation.

Born in South Africa to a Nigerian father (Igbo) and a Mozambican mother, Chidimma, now a naturalised South African, faced both support and criticism for her participation.

On August 8th, Chidimma announced her decision to step down from the Miss South Africa pageant, citing concerns for her family’s safety. “Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey; however, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me. With the support of the Miss South Africa Organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience,” she shared on Instagram.

In response, Miss Universe Nigeria reached out to Chidimma via Instagram today, acknowledging the challenges she faced and offering their support. “We at Miss Universe Nigeria have been closely following the developments regarding your decision to bow out of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant. We acknowledge the circumstances surrounding your withdrawal and understand the challenges you may be facing. In light of these events, we want to extend our support and encouragement,” read the message.

Miss Universe Nigeria went on to express their belief that Chidimma’s journey in the world of pageantry is far from over, inviting her to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant. “As a Nigerian by heritage, we would like to formally invite you to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant. This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage, and we believe you would be an outstanding contender,” the invitation continued.

The organisation emphasised that the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant celebrates the strength, intelligence, and diversity of Nigerian women, and they encouraged Chidimma to consider this opportunity.

Read Chidimma’s full statement below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

Miss Universe Nigeria invitation letter

