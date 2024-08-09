Connect with us

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

Miss South Africa: 20 Times Natasha Joubert 'ATE Fashion Up' & Left No Crumbs

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

A Golden Goddess Took Over The Tonight Show, She Is AYRA STARR

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

Ayra Starr's Limited Edition Dolls Set to Launch in Lagos, US, UK & France

Check Out Kate Henshaw as a Vision of Luminous Power in Gold for New Movie, Voltage

Toni Tones ATE Sultry Glam & Graphic Bodycon for Her B'day, Serving the Perfect Summer Lewk

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ayra Starr isn’t just a music sensation, she’s a full-blown beauty boss! This girl can slay any look, from natural to glam. Her makeup game is everything and we’re here for it. From bold lips to dreamy eye looks, she’s serving up endless inspiration. Get ready to screenshot, save, and recreate your fave looks as we bring you 10 of her most iconic beauty moments. You’re welcome!

Ready to drool? Swipe through the carousel below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @AyraStarr

GLAMILY
Makeup:
@merakibyonome (slides 1,2,4,6,7,8,10)
@paintedbyesther (slide 3)

Hair:
@25tyfairyhair (slide 2)
@laidby.kc (slide 3)
@abbeymattheworks (slides 4,6,10)

Stylist:
@yanderejan (slides 2,3,6,10)
@pat_ada_eze (slides 1,7,8)

Photo:
@mikeyoshai (slides 2,4,5,6)
@bruce_iv (slide 1)
@scrofme (slide 3,8)

