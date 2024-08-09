Beauty
10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr isn’t just a music sensation, she’s a full-blown beauty boss! This girl can slay any look, from natural to glam. Her makeup game is everything and we’re here for it. From bold lips to dreamy eye looks, she’s serving up endless inspiration. Get ready to screenshot, save, and recreate your fave looks as we bring you 10 of her most iconic beauty moments. You’re welcome!
Ready to drool? Swipe through the carousel below:
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @AyraStarr
GLAMILY
Makeup:
@merakibyonome (slides 1,2,4,6,7,8,10)
@paintedbyesther (slide 3)
Hair:
@25tyfairyhair (slide 2)
@laidby.kc (slide 3)
@abbeymattheworks (slides 4,6,10)
Stylist:
@yanderejan (slides 2,3,6,10)
@pat_ada_eze (slides 1,7,8)
Photo:
@mikeyoshai (slides 2,4,5,6)
@bruce_iv (slide 1)
@scrofme (slide 3,8)