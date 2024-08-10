Connect with us

Life After #BBNaija: Watch Toyosi & Damilola Reflect on Their Big Brother Experience and What’s Next

Toyosi and Damilola, the dynamic duo from Big Brother’s “No Loose Guard” season, may have left the house, but they are far from slowing down. In an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, the pair, known as Tami, opened up about their experience on the reality show and their plans moving forward.

In the conversation, Toyosi and Damilola answered a range of questions, covering everything from their best moments in the Big Brother house to the strategies that guided their journey. They also shared their thoughts on the other housemates and discussed how they want to be remembered now that they’re out of the spotlight.

When asked what they’d do if given just 24 hours back in the house, Damilola didn’t hesitate to say she’d want a heart-to-heart with Chinwe of the Zinwe pair, while Toyosi mischievously added that she’d love to “scatter the ships.”

Watch below:

