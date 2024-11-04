7 Years in Love! Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Mark Wedding Anniversary

Connect with us

Who knew that a simple DM could lead to all this magic? Seven years in, and Toyosi and Daniel Etim Effiong are still giving us the kind of love story that feels straight out of a rom-com.

To mark their 7th wedding anniversary, they shared photos in matching outfits.

“This is seven years 😭🥳🥳🥳

Seven years of an Odukpani king and an Isale-Eko queen saying yes to life together!

What a mystery—this covenant called marriage; and what a God-ordained union—this permanent, exclusive, and complete union of all that we individually are…

It was you before time began, and I’m thankful that it’s you in time!”

They’ve grown together in love, faith, and so much laughter, and these anniversary photos remind us of their love story’s beginning, from that DM to a lifetime together.

Check out the photos:

