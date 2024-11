Nollywood’s very own Charles Okocha, also known as “Igwe 2Pac” and “Mr. Phenomenal,” is set to wed! The actor and entertainer, known for his funny personality and engaging performances in films and skits, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with the hashtag: #MICHARLES2024, and we couldn’t be more excited for him and his partner.

See their pre-wedding photos below: