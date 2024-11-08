Why Cuppy Otedola’s Fashion-Forward Pomeranian Duo Are the Talk of Town

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Disc Jockey, Producer, and Philanthropist, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famously known as Cuppy is giving dog owners everywhere some serious style goals with her adorable Pomeranian duo, Dúdú and FünFün affectionately known as Dufupoms.

“Dúdú” and “FunFun” are the Yoruba words for black and white respectively, referencing each of these pom-pom pals’ pretty monochrome fur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Whether it’s a playful walk in matching pink outfits or a relaxed day at home, Cuppy sure knows how to serve chic dog-mom chronicles with flair. Her love for her pups shines through, so much that Dudu and FünFün’s lewks have us wanting to upgrade our pet-style game. Keep scrolling to see more of Cuppy’s furry champs’ style:

Dufupoms with Cuppy & Temi Otedola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Closet Moment with Mummy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Christmas Shoot with Cuppy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Linkup With Patricia Bright

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Dufupoms Playing Dress-Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Fresh Trim, Fresh Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Funfun Is Too Cool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Matching Hoodies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Dudu Twinning with Temi Otedola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Breakfast with Nana Otedola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Winter Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dúdú and FünFün (@dufupoms)

Credits @dufupoms