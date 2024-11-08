Style
Why Cuppy Otedola’s Fashion-Forward Pomeranian Duo Are the Talk of Town
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Disc Jockey, Producer, and Philanthropist, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famously known as Cuppy is giving dog owners everywhere some serious style goals with her adorable Pomeranian duo, Dúdú and FünFün affectionately known as Dufupoms.
“Dúdú” and “FunFun” are the Yoruba words for black and white respectively, referencing each of these pom-pom pals’ pretty monochrome fur.
Whether it’s a playful walk in matching pink outfits or a relaxed day at home, Cuppy sure knows how to serve chic dog-mom chronicles with flair. Her love for her pups shines through, so much that Dudu and FünFün’s lewks have us wanting to upgrade our pet-style game. Keep scrolling to see more of Cuppy’s furry champs’ style:
Dufupoms with Cuppy & Temi Otedola
Closet Moment with Mummy
Christmas Shoot with Cuppy
Linkup With Patricia Bright
Dufupoms Playing Dress-Up
Fresh Trim, Fresh Outfit
Funfun Is Too Cool
Matching Hoodies
Dudu Twinning with Temi Otedola
Breakfast with Nana Otedola
Winter Ready
Credits @dufupoms