Cuppy Otedola Meets King Charles III & Presents Awards at the 2024 Prince’s Trust Ceremony

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Credit: Cuppy/X

The Prince’s Trust Awards, held annually to celebrate young people who have overcome challenges and made positive contributions to their communities, recently took place at Buckingham Palace in London.

Among supporters and celebrity ambassadors invited to the reception of the event, hosted by the King, is DJ, singer and philanthropist, Cuppy Otedola, who serves as a King’s Trust international ambassador.

This year’s winners include young people who have overcome challenges like mental health struggles, educational difficulties and youth unemployment with the help of the Trust. Notably, 27-year-old Nigerian Ridwan received the Global Sustainability Award, presented by Cuppy, for his groundbreaking work designing and delivering solar energy systems, especially in off-grid rural areas.

In a photo shared by her dad, Femi Otedola, Cuppy shares a laugh with King Charles III. “Our @CuppyMusic is going places! His Majesty King Charles III invited Ms Cuppy to Buckingham Palace, and she represented us brilliantly 👍🏾🇳🇬 Congratulations on your new role as a King’s Trust International Ambassador,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Ote💲 (@femiotedola)

In addition to presenting the Global Sustainability Award, Cuppy also had the honour of presenting the Global Young Achiever Award.

Meet Ridwan, the Global Sustainability Award winner

