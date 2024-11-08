Fola Hontas’ Nigerian Designer Picks to Amp Your Fashion Week Style Statement

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This impeccable guide to must-wear Nigerian designers for Fashion Week by digital creator, beauty and lifestyle influencer Fola Hontas sets the style standard high. Fola shines a spotlight on the creatives who are redefining contemporary Nigerian style and blending cultural richness with flair. From bold prints and striking silhouettes to expertly tailored pieces, her list celebrates designers who craft each garment with the kind of craftsmanship and innovation that turn heads on and off the runway.

Wearing nine designers, she captioned the post,

Ya girl couldn’t make it to Lagos Fashion Week, but trustttt I’m repping from afar. In honour of LFW, let me put you on to some of my favourite Nigerian designers’ pieces. These pieces are more than just clothes — they’re wearable art, cultural statements, and proof that Naija’s talent is unmatched. LFW2024 might be happening without me, but our spirit is alive in every Ankara print and Aso-Oke. Shout out to the designers pushing boundaries while staying true to the roots. Can’t wait to see the evolution & takeover of Naija Designers in the greater fashion industry.

From Wannifuga, KÍLĖNTÁR, Andrea Iyamah, Eki Kere, and KAI Collective, watch her slay every lewk!

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fola Amudipe (@folahontas)

Which of these Nigerian designers caught your eye?

Bellastylista: @folahontas

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

