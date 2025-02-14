Connect with us

Style

Meagan Good in Andrea Iyamah’s Reni Dress Is Just the Look We Need for the Weekend

Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot

We Can't get Enough of Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo's Perfect Valentine's Day Photos

Style Sweet Spot

Veekee James & Femi Atere Are Dripping in Love This Valentine's Day

Style

It's Red & Fiery! See How Celebrities Are Owning Valentine’s Day in Style

Style

Faaji Friday Fab: Will You Try Out Toke Makinwa's Pastel Damask Boubou?

Scoop Style

Lights, Camera, Style! Angel JB Smith Turns 25 in Regal Glamour

Style

Everything We Know About Priscilla Ojo’s Second Proposal Dress

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 246

Inspired Living Style

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Style

Let's Cast The Spotlight on the Best Denim Outfits That Turned Heads

Style

Meagan Good in Andrea Iyamah’s Reni Dress Is Just the Look We Need for the Weekend

Meagan wore it like it was made for her.
Avatar photo

Published

22 seconds ago

 on

Meagan Good is a certified fashion girlie, and she proved it once again in a jaw-dropping look from Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah. While promoting Harlem, the actress rocked the stunning Reni dress, a rich olive-green masterpiece that drapes and cinches in all the right places, showcasing Iyamah’s signature craftsmanship and bold, feminine aesthetics.

The Reni dress is an absolute showstopper, featuring a structured halter neckline with a delicate twist detail at the bust. The ruched detailing at the waist and skirt add just the right touch of sophistication, making this the ultimate statement piece.

And Meagan? She wore it like it was made for her, flawlessly pairing it with golden curls, chunky gold jewellery, and that signature radiant smile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANDREA IYAMAH (@andreaiyamah)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php