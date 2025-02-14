Meagan Good in Andrea Iyamah’s Reni Dress Is Just the Look We Need for the Weekend

Meagan Good is a certified fashion girlie, and she proved it once again in a jaw-dropping look from Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah. While promoting Harlem, the actress rocked the stunning Reni dress, a rich olive-green masterpiece that drapes and cinches in all the right places, showcasing Iyamah’s signature craftsmanship and bold, feminine aesthetics.

The Reni dress is an absolute showstopper, featuring a structured halter neckline with a delicate twist detail at the bust. The ruched detailing at the waist and skirt add just the right touch of sophistication, making this the ultimate statement piece.

And Meagan? She wore it like it was made for her, flawlessly pairing it with golden curls, chunky gold jewellery, and that signature radiant smile.