See How Osas Ighodaro and Linda Mtoba Served Courtside Style at the NBA All-Star Weekend

It’s the NBA All-Star Weekend and our very own Osas Ighodaro and South Africa’s Linda Mtoba are serving Courtside fashion, bringing their style A-game and turning heads just as much as the action on the court.

Osas kept it clean in an all-white fit with a cropped top, high-waisted trousers with a bold black waistband, and heels to match. The woven clutch in one hand, oversized sunglasses in place, and that red-toned hair was effortless.

Linda, on the other hand, went for an all-black moment. She layered a long coat with fur trimmed sleeves over a fitted outfit, pairing it with a Saint Laurent mini bag, oversized sunglasses, sneakers, and white socks.

The action on the court is just as exciting. We’re in San Francisco and the weekend is already living up to the hype. BellaNaija is on ground, bringing you exclusive moments as they happen. So stay tuned. In the meantime, check out Osas and Linda’s looks below.

