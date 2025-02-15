Connect with us

See How Osas Ighodaro and Linda Mtoba Served Courtside Style at the NBA All-Star Weekend

Empowering Excellence: The StudyUK Alumni Awards Return for Their 11th Edition

Nigerian Breweries Celebrates Trade Partners at 2025 Distributor Awards with Glitz and Glamour

Tribe Nation's Theatrical Distribution Showcase 2025: A Game-Changer for Film Exhibitors

Desperados Turns up the Fun with the "Beer with a Latin Vibe" Campaign | Catch the highlights

The AWP Network Vendor Program Onboards Cohort Four (4) Of Its High-Impact Procurement Training Initiative

John Legend, Simi & More to Headline Global Citizen’s Move Afrika 2025

The Leading Woman Show Season 3 is set to Champion Gender-Balanced Leadership in Nigeria

Key Takeaways from StephREDD’s Groundbreaking 6th UR³ Resilience Summit 2025

Adanna Madueke’s "Our African Hairitage" Documentary Debuts in Lagos, Honoring Black Culture

It’s the NBA All-Star Weekend and our very own Osas Ighodaro and South Africa’s Linda Mtoba are serving Courtside fashion, bringing their style A-game and turning heads just as much as the action on the court.

Osas kept it clean in an all-white fit with a cropped top, high-waisted trousers with a bold black waistband, and heels to match. The woven clutch in one hand, oversized sunglasses in place, and that red-toned hair was effortless.

Linda, on the other hand, went for an all-black moment. She layered a long coat with fur trimmed sleeves over a fitted outfit, pairing it with a Saint Laurent mini bag, oversized sunglasses, sneakers, and white socks.

The action on the court is just as exciting. We’re in San Francisco and the weekend is already living up to the hype. BellaNaija is on ground, bringing you exclusive moments as they happen. So stay tuned. In the meantime, check out Osas and Linda’s looks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

See some highlights so far from our NBA All-Star Weekend coverage

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

